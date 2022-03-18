Amid raging controversy over the "questionable" role of the then Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah during the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, vice president of the National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah on Friday ultimately broke his silence on the movie "The Kashmir Files".

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, staunchly defended his father Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and said that the movie is "far from the truth".

To substantiate his argument, Omar Abdullah pointed out that the migration of Kashmiri Pandits was started during the regime of Governor Jagmohan, not during the chief ministership of Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

"When the migration of Kashmiri Pandits was started Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Jagmohan was the Governor. It was V P Singh's government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside," Abdullah told reporters at Kulgam in South Kashmir.

Sacrifices of other communities ignored in the movie

Omar Abdullah further said that the makers of the movie have ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from terrorism.

"If Kashmiri Pandits have fallen victims to terrorism, we have utmost regret about that, but let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun," he said and pointed out that large numbers of Muslims and Sikhs were also forced to leave their homes and hearths due to terrorism. He said that some of those from the majority community were yet to return.

He said that if the movie was a commercial movie, no one has an issue, but if the filmmakers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

"Today, there is a need to create an atmosphere where we could bring back all those who had left their homes and not create a communal divide," he said.

Mehbooba already targeted Govt over the movie

Former Chief Minister and president of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has already targeted Union Government for promoting the movie.

"The aggressive manner in which the Centre is promoting 'The Kashmir Files' film and weaponizing the pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes its ill intention obvious", Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

She further said, "instead of healing old wounds and creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, the Centre is deliberately tearing them apart"