Trouble seems to be following cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir after an FIR was filed against him for holding a rally without taking prior permission.

The FIR was filed by the Delhi Police under the direction of the Election Commission for Gambhir violating the Moral code of Conduct of the elections. The election rally was held in Jungpura on April 25, Thursday, according to reports.

Gambhir is one of the newest members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and will be contesting from the East Delhi constituency. He was inducted into the party in March in the presence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Aitishi, Gambhir's rival in the East Delhi constituency, called Gambhir out on Twitter after the FIR was filed against him. She tweeted, "First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game? (sic)."

However, this is not the only controversy which has followed the former cricketer. Atishi had earlier filed a criminal complaint against him for holding two voter ID cards for two separate constituencies, which is illegal. She filed the complaint at the Tis Hazara court in Delhi. She alleged that Gambhir had the voter's ID cards for Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

Possessing two voter ID cards is in direct violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) and if Gambhir is found guilty, he will face one year jail time. His hearing will take place on May 1.

Earlier this week, both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had called for the disqualification of Gambhir over an alleged problem in his nomination papers. However, their claims were rubbished by the polling officer who said that there is "substantial compliance" in his papers and his nomination will be accepted, reports NDTV.

Gambhir's nomination exposed the fact that he is the richest candidate to be fielded in Delhi with Rs 147 crore worth of movable and immovable assets.