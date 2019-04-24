Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is officially the richest candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The 37-year-old BJP leader declared assets worth Rs 147 crore while filing his nominations for East Delhi constituency on Tuesday.

Gambhir had joined BJP last month in the presence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He will be contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi Marlena and Arvinder Singh Lovely from Congress.

Gambhir's Income Tax Return reveals that he earned Rs 12.40 crore in 2017-2018 while his wife Natasha declared her income from 2017-2018 as Rs 6.15 lakh. He owns five cars and a two-wheeler.

The next richest candidate in Delhi is Congress's Mahabal Mishra who will be standing from West Delhi. He declared his assets at Rs 45 crore. According to Hindustan Times, his assets increased by an additional Rs 12 crore since the 2014 general elections.

The third richest is boxer Vijender Singh contesting for Congress from South Delhi. His assets are worth Rs 12.14 crore. He was recently inducted into the party. Singh came into the limelight after winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The total assets of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who filed her nomination from North-east Delhi, is Rs 4.92 crore. She declared her taxable income in 2017-2018 at Rs 15 crore.

Other candidates include Congress's Rajesh Lilothia with an income of Rs 26.34 lakh and MLA Ramesh Bidhuri with assets worth to Rs 18 crore.