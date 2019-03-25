Amid mounting pressure over Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of all leaders of the party's Delhi unit on Monday, March 25. Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and other senior leaders of the party are set to attend the meeting.

This development came days after leaders from both AAP and Congress repeatedly denied the possibility of an alliance in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A section of the Congress wants an alliance with AAP to defeat the BJP in Delhi while the other is ardently against it. It seems that now both parties are working on a tie-up behind the scenes, with NCP leader Sharad Pawar playing a key role in forging an alliance between the two.

Earlier on Saturday (March 24), Sheila Dikshit said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not yet spoken to Rahul Gandhi or her about any tie-up between the parties. "Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has not once tried to reach out to me or our national president Rahul Gandhi directly about an alliance or the very purpose of it and specifics of seat sharing," said Dikshit. Her reaction came in response to statements from AAP leaders who have accused Congress of being "indecisive" in forming an alliance.

Sheila Dikshit has repeatedly voiced her opinion against the Congress-AAP alliance. Previously, on March 5, Dikshit had indeed confirmed that there won't be any alliance between Congress and AAP in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

While AAP had announced candidates for all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress will fight to win all the 7 seats. The Lok Sabha election for all seven seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12. The results of the poll will be declared on May 23.