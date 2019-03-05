The Congress chief in Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, has confirmed that there won't be any alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Just days after the AAP announced its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had called a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Delhi unit to talk about the possibilities of a Congress-AAP alliance. However, the Delhi Congress has voted against a tie-up between both parties.

The no alliance statement by the Congress might give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more boost in the capital as both Congress and AAP had to re-structure their electoral strategy after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

AAP had announced their candidates due to the uncertainty of an alliance. Other opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had also supported the Congress-AAP alliance.

Amid all the no alliance talks, Gopal Rai, the AAP Delhi convener, insinuated that a window was still open for the alliance as his party thought that the BJP should face a single candidate from the opposition in each Lok Sabha seat.

With Modi's "Surgical Strike 2.0", Congress and AAP have to come up with a much-sorted strategy in the upcoming polls as both the parties' primary agenda is to squeeze the BJP from power. The BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari, is confident of winning from the capital and thinks he will not lose any seat.