The Election Commission announced the poll dates for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

EC has scheduled the Assembly election for these states as follow:

- Voting in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will be held on November 28

- The election in Rajasthan and Telangana is to be held on December 7

- Two-phase assembly election to be held in Chhattisgarh on November 12 and November 20

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

With the announcement, the model code of conduct came into force in the two states with immediate effect.

The term of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, ends on January 20, 2019.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the house last month -- nearly nine months before its term was to end.