The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the poll schedule for the Assembly elections in five states from November 7 to November 30 and counting to take place on December 3. Election process will be completed on December 5.

The states going to polls are -- Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "For 230-member Madhya Pradesh polling will be held on November 17, for 200-member Rajasthan Assembly polling will take place on November 23, polling for 119-member Telangana Assembly on November 30, for 40-member Mizoram on November 7."

He said that the polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will take place in two phases.

"Telangana will go to polls on November 7 and November 17," the CEC said. The counting of votes for the five states will take place on December 3.

The CEC said that there are 679 Assembly constituencies in the five states which is around one sixth of total LACs in the country and have 16 crore electors, which is almost one sixth of total electors in the country.

He said that around 60 lakh first time voters between 18-19 years will participate in elections of five states. He said that 15.39 lakh young voters are eligible to participate in elections due to the amendment on qualifying dates.

"To inspire young voters, over 2,900 polling stations will be managed by youth," the CEC said. Kumar said that polls in these five states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final Assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024.

"ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states," the CEC said. He also said that the Commission visited these five states and held detailed review meetings with CEO, SPNO, District and State Administration and multiple centre and state Enforcement Agencies.

Political Parties representatives also shared their suggestions and feedback with the Commission. "We have responded to almost all the state specific issues raised by the political parties," Kumar said.

Kumar also said that the electoral roll represents an inclusive mosaic with approximately 8.24 crore male voters, 7.88 crore women voters, over 32,000 centenarian voters, 17.35 lakhs PwD voters.

"Women voters exceed male voters in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram and equal in Telangana," the CEC said. For the upcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in five states, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 Assembly constituencies.

"Over one lakh polling stations will have a webcasting facility. Average elector per polling station is well below ECI norms of 1,500 electors per polling station in all five states," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)