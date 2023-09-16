The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday began its crucial meeting here on Saturday to discuss and evolve a strategy for upcoming Assembly elections in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting of the highest decision-making body of the party started at Taj Krishna hotel with the flag hoisting by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other top leaders.

After the ceremony, the CWC members began deliberations on the agenda. The meeting which started after 3 p.m. is likely to continue till the evening.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the hotel with the leaders being welcomed with traditional dances by a group of artistes. Congress MLA Seethakka also joined the tribal dancers for some time.

Hectic activity was seen at the hotel in the heart of the city with the arrival of top leadership of the party for the first-ever CWC meeting in Hyderabad.

This is the first meeting of CWC after the 84-member body was reconstituted last month by Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected party president in October last year.

The meeting will deliberate and formulate a strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

It will also discuss the strategy for 2024 general elections in the light of formation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) unitedly.

AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said that the upcoming elections in five states, discussion on election preparedness and INDIA alliance will be among the agenda.

The CWC will continue deliberations on Sunday (September 17) at an extended session with all state party chiefs and CLP leaders. Over 140 leaders, including chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, will attend the meeting.

The party will also hold a mega public rally near Hyderabad on September 17 evening.

To be addressed by the top leadership, the meeting will unveil five guarantees for the Telangana Assembly election. The meeting coincides with September 17, which marks the anniversary of erstwhile Hyderabad State's accession to the Indian Union.

After the public meeting, the Congress president will flag off the cavalcade of CWC members, PCC presidents and CLP leaders who will visit each of the 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana, for a night stay and participate in the party programmes on September 18 in the respective Assembly segments allotted to them.

The leaders will participate in door to door distribution of five guarantees and chargesheet against the BRS government. They will also have a community lunch with influencers and in the evening participate in Bharat Jodo March.

(With inputs from IANS)