Aly Goni, who hails from Kashmir, has shared some more pictures of himself from India's 'heaven on Earth.' Aly has urged people to not spew hatred and instead try to mend and heal the scars borne by Kashmir together. This is Aly's second post after the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Aly's post

Aly took to social media and wrote, "Hate only can scar this paradise... But love can mend its broken spirit... Let's heal its wounds together #WeAreOne," he wrote. While celebs like Richa Chadha, Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij and many others resonated with Goni's opinion; majority slammed the actor.

Many took to the comments section and slammed the former Bigg Boss star for asking people to visit Kashmir. "Aly it's easy to say, difficult to do. People want to protect their family first .and if They feel uncertainty then Kashmir would not be a choice to travel for common people. All may not be in alliance but few kashmiri do. So healing is needed but it will take a long long time," wrote a user.

"The problem is all kashmiris are not the same...sorry but they don't consider themselves Indians. They choose pakistan over their own country ...@iamkenferns beauty of a place is relevant when there is peace and love ..not just tourism business," another user commented. "I wanted to go there... But now I'll not go as I am Hindu," a social media user wrote.

"Why you guys are trying too hard, y you need to always prove your loyalty?? Bas kardo each time they question your intentions, you will never get loyalty certificate, they will again corner you," another social media user commented.

"After the heinous act we are not going kashmir anymore, God has created us n I have only given right to God to take my life... there is no peace on this land..u are giving big speech because u are muslim and so without any fear u can roam but not us as we are non Muslim," read a comment.

"Love from Pakistan no hate and we don't support innocent human killing specially as Muslim as human..we all want peace...May Allah protect us all on both side each and every one without any discrimination of religion cast and other things...along live Humanity and peace," another comment read.