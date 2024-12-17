Vivian Dsena is back and how! A day after his wife Nouran Aly entered the show and gave him a mindful, the actor has bounced back and how! Vivian, who was labelled as a fence sitter and someone in the background in the last few weeks, has emerged as Vivian 2.0 right after meeting his wife. From questioning Mishra's choice of voting him to declaring no friendship between him and Karanveer, to nominating Shilpa Shirodkar; Dsena is now unstoppable.

While Vivian might not be aware of every planning and plotting going on against him inside the house, several celebs have spoken out in his favour. Aly Goni also took to social media to condemn Eisha and Avinash's game play against the Madhubala actor. Sharing a clip where Avinash plans out a strategy against Vivian to nominate him by making Eisha not play fair, Aly Goni has called out the duo.

Aly Goni calls out Avinash, Eisha

"Yeh log kaise bhool jate hain ki yeh show bahar walon ke liye hain aur janta sab dekh rahi hain. Vivian Dsena bhai winner ho aap (How do people forget this show is for the viewers, and the audience sees everything? Vivian Dsena, you're the winner)."

Nouran's reality check to Vivian

"You are not you. Where is Vivian? Why you are not facing the real people? It boils my blood. One leg here, one leg there, it's good?" Nouran could be heard saying in the episode.

"You are doing this now, between Shilpa and Karan, between Eisha and Avinash. Real Avinash inside the house is not real. He is bothered with the triangle; he should nominate you or nominate Shilpa ma'am. You are not making it Vivian's show, it is becoming someone else's show," she further added.