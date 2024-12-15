Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly joined the show via a video conference to speak to the Madhubala actor. Nouran tried to put sense into Vivian's mind and open his eyes towards everything happening behind his back. A promo of the upcoming episode shows Vivian's wife and the Egyptian journalist questioning Vivian's game play.

Nouran gets angry

"You are not you. Where is Vivian? Why you are not facing the real people? It boils my blood. One leg here, one leg there, it's good?" she can be heard saying.

Reacting to this, Vivian says, "No."

"You are doing this now, between Shilpa and Karan, between Eisha and Avinash. Real Avinash inside the house is not real. He is bothered with the triangle; he should nominate you or nominate Shilpa ma'am. You are not making it Vivian's show, it is becoming someone else's show," she further adds.

Fans comment

As soon as the promo was launched, Vivian's fans bombarded the comments sections saying how accurate Nouran was. "No, it's not someone else's show. It's Vivian show & we love him," wrote a user. "I love how calmly he is listening to her," another user commented. "She said exactly what his fans wanted to...love you Vivian," a social media user wrote. "Vivian's wife is so smart she says whatever Vivian's fans are feeling or thinking," another social media user opined.

"The way she's stating facts and the way he's listening to her," read a comment. "Ma'am I loved the way she addressed all the points clearly & without buttering!! That why #viviandsena loves he!! Only straight forward truth and nothing else," another comment read. "She's right Vivian has no real friend in the house. They all used him," was one more of the comments.