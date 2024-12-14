Salman Khan is back at his Bigg Boss 18 hosting duties after a gap of one week. Salman was busy shooting for his upcoming film last week and Farah Khan filled in for him. The ace choreographer grilled and pulled up contestants for every wrong move they made in the house. And now, Salman is back in his dabangg style to put forth some hard questions in front of the housemates.

Salman pulls up Vivian

Salman Khan seems unhappy with Vivian Dsena as he says that the only thing the actor will be remembered for in the house would be coffee. "Vivian confrontation wale zone mein jaate hi nahi. Kabhi bhi kisi ko confront karna hota hi nahi hai. Vivian aapke iss ghar mein koi actual mudde kabhi the hi nahi. Aapka original ek hi mudda hai jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jaayega—Vivian aur vivian ki coffee."

(Vivian doesn't get into any confrontation zone. He never confronts anyone. There are no real issues for Vivian and there has been only one issue for him that's been his coffee. And that is what he will be remembered for Vivian and his coffee)

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian or coffee ?#BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/WRiak2cmge — oye it's Faizu (@faizu_oye) December 13, 2024

Salman questions Eisha - Avinash, Chum - Karan

Salman then pulls up Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra over what's brewing between them. Khan questions their dependency on one another and even the way they flirt. However, both Eisha and Avinash maintain that they are just good friends and have "soft corner" for one another. Salman then questions Chum and Karanveer over their feelings and why have they left the audience confused. To which, Chum replies that its all complicated.

Vivian Dsena's wife, Rajat Dalal's mother and Chaahat Panday's mother are reportedly all set to join this weekend ka vaar to speak to the contestants.