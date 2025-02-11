Popular YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia is making headlines, but this time, it's not for his podcast or a celebrity guest. Instead, it's for an indecent remark he made as a panelist on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

During the episode, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for your entire life or join them once to stop it?" This comment did not sit well with social media users, leading to widespread outrage. The backlash has intensified, and an FIR has been filed against both Ranveer and Samay.

Amid the controversy, while some celebrities have come out in support of Ranveer and Samay, others have strongly criticized them for their crude joke.

Celebrities defending and criticising Samay & Ranveer

Many celebrities have shared their opinions on social media, condemning the show's content and humour. However, Uorfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant have spoken out in support of the YouTubers.

Ayesh Khan

Actor Ayesha Khan poked fun at the authorities amid the ongoing controversy. She posted on her Instagram story, "Problems we are facing: terrible roads, massive traffic jams, air pollution, general safety... but dark comedy on a dark comedy platform is the priority?"

Ayesha Khan further added on her Instagram stories,"Solution – Action should be taken on the most serious topic, or else, development might stop! If only there was similar outrage for bigger problems in the country."

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has urged people to forgive Ranveer for his remark on India's Got Latent. Taking to social media, she wrote, "Forgive him, yaar. Mistakes happen sometimes, forgive him. I know he was wrong, but still, forgive him."

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed defended both Samay and Ranveer, questioning the extreme reactions. On her Instagram stories, she wrote, "You don't like certain people or the things they say, but demanding that they go to jail for it? Are you serious? Ummmm! I don't know. Samay is a friend, and I have his back. What was said was distasteful, yes, but I don't think they deserve to go to jail for it."

Aly Goni

Aly Goni also came out in support of Samay Raina, criticising the media for sensationalizing the news for TRPs while ignoring more pressing national issues.

B Praak cancelled his participation, strongly condemning the YouTuber's comment on India's Got Latent

Amid the uproar, singer B Praak has withdrawn from his scheduled appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video expressing his strong disapproval of Ranveer's recent comments on the YouTube show India's Got Latent.

What did B Praak say?

In the clip, he said in Hindi, "I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on BeerBiceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show."

He added, "Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai. Ye humara culture hi nahi hai. Ap apne parents ke kaun si story bata rahe ho? Ap unki kaun si baatein kar rahe ho? Ye comedy hain? This is not at all comedy. Logo ko gaaliyan dena, logon ko gaaliyan sikhana, ye kaun si generation... mereko samajh hi nahi aa raha (This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? What are you even talking about them? Is this comedy? You are abusing people, teaching them how to abuse... I fail to understand this generation)."

Case and controversy surrounding India's Got Latent?

According to reports, Mumbai Police has summoned both Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for questioning. They have been asked to cooperate with the investigation and present their side of the controversy.

Samay has yet to respond to the ongoing backlash. Meanwhile, YouTube has removed the controversial episode from the platform.

Ranveer apologises for 'watch parents have sex' remark

On Monday, Ranveer issued a public apology for his inappropriate remark. In a video statement, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate—it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I want to use it. I am not going to provide any context, justification, or reasoning. I am simply here to apologize."