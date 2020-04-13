An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi and NCR region on Monday (April 13) afternoon, the second one in less than 24 hours. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 2.7.

The NCS confirmed that the earthquake occurred at around 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

On Sunday at 5:45 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi had shaken the region. As per seismo.gov.in, the earthquake had a depth of 8 km at the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Scores of people came out of their houses in fear. However, there were no reports of any injury or damage to property.

'It was a powerful tremor'

The epicentre of the quake is said to be east of New Delhi but one of the residents living in east Delhi said: "It was a powerful tremor." In Jamia Nagar also people came out on their balconies.

Sunday's earthquake had prompted people to seek refuge in open. "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said: "Not measuring very high on Richter scale, it was one of the most powerful earthquakes experienced in Delhi as East Delhi was the epicentre. Hope everybody is safe in their houses."