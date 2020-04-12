Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, April 12 Earthquake tremors were felt in many parts of Delhi-NCR. However, no damage has been reported so far. The epicentre is reported to be the north-northeastern region of Delhi.

According to initial reports, an earthquake of a magnitude of 3.5 Richter scale hit Delhi at 5.45 pm on Sunday evening. Its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5

Satyanarayan Pradhan, the DG of National Disaster Response Force tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi."

'I pray for the safety of each one of you'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you."

Twitterati based in Delhi NCR took to Twitter to report the ongoing situation while some were prompting panic and asking people to rush out of their residences. Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted his experience, "This was scary. My building started shaking and the windows made noise for a few seconds. Earthquake in New Delhi."

(This is a developing story. To be updated further)