Frank Hoogerbeets is a self-proclaimed seismic researcher who operates from the Netherlands. Over the past few years, Hoogerbeets had made many earthquake predictions on his website 'Ditrianum', and many of them including the recent California quakes became true. Now, Hoogerbeets has shockingly claimed that another powerful earthquake that will measure more than 8 in the Richter scale will hit the planet tomorrow, July 10, 2019.

Even though Hoogerbeets has not revealed anything about the exact place where the earthquake is going to hit, followers of the researcher strongly believe that a powerful tremor will hit somewhere in the planet in the next few hours.

"From the 8th to the 11th will be exceptionally critical with the potential of a high 7 to 8+ magnitude earthquake, most likely around the 10th," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

It should be noted that an earthquake measuring more than 8 in the Richter scale can be considered as a megaquake, and if Hoogerbeets' prediction turns true, it will surely bring about devastating results in the affected area.

Hoogerbeets, on his website, had several times revealed that he is using an advanced system called SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) to predict possible earthquakes that will happen in the future. As per Hoogerbeets, critical planetary alignments and lunar geometry are the main reasons behind the rise in increased seismic activities.

Hoogerbeets claim that electromagnetic force of planets during planetary alignments are destabilizing tectonic plates on the Earth, which is, in turn, resulting in potentially catastrophic tremors.

However, experts are not convinced about the predictions made by Hoogerbeets. As per seismic experts, no current technology is capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision. Some experts even allege that Hoogerbeets is making these predictions just for the sake of publicity, and to earn revenue from the internet.