A few days back, Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed Dutch seismologist who operates through a website named 'Ditrianum' had sensationally claimed that a powerful earthquake will jolt the planet in the final days of May 2019. Surprisingly, a megaquake that measured 8 in the Richter scale rattled Peru on May 26, and it has made many believe that the predictions of Hoogerbeets are true.

Now, the Dutch researcher has once again issued a red alarm to the public and in his recent website post, he claimed that another strong earthquake will hit the planet on May 30. As per Hoogerbeets, it is a rare planetary alignment in the solar system which is causing these series of tremors.

"Critical geometry occurs as Earth and the Moon are being influenced by Mercury and Jupiter while Mercury lines up with the Sun and Saturn later on the 28th. The situation remains critical as Mercury lines up with Mars and the Sun on the 30th and also with Earth and Jupiter," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

Hoogerbeets had several times made it clear that he is using a very advanced system named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict earthquakes. On his website, Hoogerbeets describe SSGI as ''the computation of a dataset for a specific time-frame of values given to specific geometric positions of the planets, the Moon and the Sun".

The self-proclaimed seismic scientist reveals that his three-year-long research using the SSGI has indicated that planetary alignments have direct impacts in determining seismic activities on earth. Without any scientific explanation, Hoogerbeets outlandishly claims that certain critical planetary alignments will destabilize earth's tectonic plates, thus causing tremors on the planet.

Even though Hoogerbeets' predictions used to get positive responses from conspiracy theorists, experts have always dismissed them calling it a hoax. As per experts, no current technology could forecast or earthquakes with precision.

In the meantime, a section of doomsday mongers has started claiming that it is the arrival of rogue planet Nibiru which is causing a rise in seismic activities on earth. As per these apocalyptic believers, the gravitational influence of killer planet Nibiru is so high, and it is causing serious issues to earth's tectonic plates.