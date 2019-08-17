Frank Hoogerbeets is a self-proclaimed seismic researcher who operates from the Netherlands. The researcher had made several earthquake predictions in the past couple of years, and surprisingly, most of these predictions turned true. Even though experts call it a clear case of coincidence, followers of Hoogerbeets strongly believe that the predictions made by the researcher using a sophisticated system called SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) are right.

In the meantime, Hoogerbeets has now warned that a powerful earthquake measuring at least 7 on the Richter scale could hit the planet on August 18. As per Hoogerbeets, a critical planetary geometry that happened recently is the main reason behind this rise in seismic activities.

"Absence of critical planetary geometry caused a seismic lull in the last seven days with no magnitude 6+ earthquake since August 4. This is likely going to change in the coming days. Starting on the 12th, 13th a seismic increase may occur due to upcoming critical planetary geometry. A seismic peak is most likely to occur from the 14th to the 18th with potentially one or two high 6 to 7+ magnitude earthquakes," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

In his website, Hoogerbeets reveals that certain planetary alignments and lunar geometry are capable of releasing electromagnetic force, which will, in turn, destabilize the tectonic plates of the earth. As per Hoogerbeets, seismic activities will witness a dramatic rise when tectonic plates of our planet get destabilized. Hoogerbeets also makes it clear that he is not a part of any conspiracy theory group, and all he wants to do is exposing the truth to the general public.

However, experts have dismissed the predictions made by Hoogerbeets, and they claim that no current technology on the earth is capable of predicting earthquakes with such mindblowing precision. As per experts, a small earthquake may be actually a foreshock, and this theory will become right only if we detect an aftershock in the area.