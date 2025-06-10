EAM Jaishankar welcomes EU's strong condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday called on the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, appreciating her strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and solidarity with India in fighting terrorism. Both sides acknowledged the benefits of enhancing cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity, and security to deepen the India-European Union partnership.

"Pleased to call on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this morning. Welcomed her strong condemnation of terrorist attack in Pahalgam and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Discussed efforts underway to deepen the India-EU partnership. Agreed on the potential benefits of stronger cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity and security for both our regions," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

Ursula von der Leyen also warmly welcomed EAM Jaishankar, highlighting a stronger partnership between the European Union and India.

"Welcome to my friend S Jaishankar. The EU-India strategic partnership is getting stronger. We're working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth with an ambitious Free Trade Agreement, technology and innovation and security and defence. I look forward to adopting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at our next Summit," the EU chief posted on X.

The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to France, EU and Belgium from June 8 to 14 to further deepen India's friendly relations and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas.

As he left New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the India-European Union strategic partnership which has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year.

"During the visit, EAM will be holding a Strategic Dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, and will engage with the senior leadership from the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides interacting with think tank and media," read a statement issued by the MEA on the EAM's visit.

Last week, addressing the Italy-India Business Forum during his official visit to Italy, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated India's shared commitment to speed up the India-EU FTA.

The European Union (EU) and its 27 member states earlier unequivocally condemned the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and backed India's strong response, stating that every state has the duty and the right to lawfully protect its citizens from acts of terror. Asserting that terrorism can never be justified, the EU said that those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice.

Earlier this year, Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, visited India from February 27 to 28. This was the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India. The EU and India reinforced strategic ties during the landmark visit of the European Commission delegation to India.

As Von der Leyen emphasised stronger EU-India ties in an increasingly complex world, stressing that both sides' interests coincide more often than not, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission also agreed to expedite the conclusion of the India-EU FTA by the end of the year.

During the Commission's visit, both leaders affirmed that the EU-India Strategic Partnership has delivered strong benefits for their peoples and the larger global good. They committed to raising this partnership to a higher level, building upon 20 years of India-EU Strategic Partnership and over 30 years of India-EC Cooperation Agreement.

(With inputs from IANS)