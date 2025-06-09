The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday termed media reports of Saudi Arabia suspending issuance of block work visas for citizens from 14 countries, including India, as "fake", asserting that the Saudi government has not issued any notification on the matter.

"This CLAIM is FALSE. FACT: The Saudi Government has not issued any notification on this matter. As a matter of practice, during the Haj season, there are temporary restrictions on short term visas to avoid overcrowding during this season, which end with the conclusion of Haj," the MEA's official FactCheck account posted on X.

Earlier in the day, foreign policy experts had debunked reports and claims made by some opposition leaders about Saudi Arabia visa halt, asserting that the "temporary decision" would not affect the sturdy relationship between both nations.

Government sources had made it clear that Saudi Arabia's move to temporarily halt Umrah, business, and family visit visas for 14 countries, including India, from April to June 2025, was to manage the massive Haj crowds and ensure safety.

"The suspension is a result of logistical, not political, compulsions as restrictions have been imposed on granting short-term visas to avoid overcrowding during the Haj season," said an official.

Saudi authorities, which strictly controls Haj, have stated that multiple-entry visas were being misused. Some travellers entered the country on long-term visas but remained illegally for work or performed Haj without proper authorization.

The over-crowding has also become a serious issue due to unauthorised pilgrims using long-term visit visas to bypass restrictions. This issue became particularly alarming in June 2024 when over 1300 pilgrims died due to overcrowding and extreme heat as temperatures exceeded 50 degree Celsius. Saudi authorities believe unregistered pilgrims significantly contributed to the crisis, necessitating tighter visa regulations. By restricting travel to single-entry visas, the Saudi government aims to ensure that only authorized pilgrims perform Haj, reducing risks associated with unregulated attendance.

Saudi Arabia has called this suspension a temporary measure, but no timeline has been provided for a review. The Saudi government will monitor the impact before making further decisions.

Despite such temporary restrictions, the Saudi government remains focused on expanding tourism with India under the Vision 2030 initiative. The bilateral trade between the two countries touched USD $43.36 billion in FY-2023-24. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country last month, India and Saudi Arabia signed USD $100 billion worth of agreements in energy, infrastructure, security, and innovation sectors, strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations.

India's fifth-largest trading partner, Saudi Arabia continues to align its economic priorities amidst global market turbulence and energy realignments.

(With inputs from IANS)