India stated on Saturday that it has responded in a "measured manner" to the ongoing provocations and escalations by Pakistan.

Addressing the press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, briefed the nation about the current situation along the India-Pakistan border.

"Pakistani activities have continued to escalate with provocation over the past two to three days. In response, India has defended and reacted in a measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of these escalatory and provocative factors," Misri said.

Pakistan launched multiple armed drones from its soil over Khasa Cantt in Amritsar; however, the UAVS were successfully intercepted by the Indian Army's air defence systems.

"Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our Western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 a.m., multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," the Indian Army stated.

Condemning the provocation, the Army said, "Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs."

In yet another befitting reply to Pakistan's nefarious activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) has completely destroyed a Pakistani post and a terrorist launch pad in Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, from where the tube drones were being launched to attack India.

"On 9 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary.

"The terrorist launch pad at Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," the BSF said in a statement.

In a related incident late Friday night, three civilians, including a woman, were injured in an attack by a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Ferozepur town in Punjab.

Meanwhile, panic spread across parts of Jammu and Kashmir as residents in Srinagar and the Akhnoor area of Jammu division reported hearing massive explosions early on Saturday morning. Many morning walkers rushed back home in fear.

At the same time, overnight mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts caused considerable damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to a Defence Ministry release, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones."

The locations mentioned include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

(With inputs from IANS)