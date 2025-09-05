Dyson unveils 11 new products: From world's slimmest vacuum to next-gen hair tools

Dyson has unveiled a slew of new products at a global launch event in Berlin, marking one of its most ambitious product announcements to date. Making the event worthwhile, Dyson founder Sir James Dyson showed up and showcased the innovations at the Dyson Demo Store, while drawing parallels to the revolutionary design of the classic Mini car and underlining Dyson's continued commitment to reimagining household and personal care technology.

Speaking at the event, James Dyson emphasized the company's design-first philosophy: "We are very keen on making things smaller and lighter while dramatically improving performance. Developing new technology motors, heaters, separation systems and aerodynamics has enabled us to radically change the format yet make high performing products."

With that, Dyson unveiled a total of 11 products, some to be available right away, while others at a later date. In fact, no details of the products' launch and availability in India have been shared at the time of this writing. While we wait, let's take a look at the new Dyson products launched with much fan-fare in Berlin.

World's slimmest vacuum: Dyson PencilVac

The showstopper of the event was the Dyson PencilVac, billed as the world's slimmest vacuum cleaner at just 38mm in diameter. Powered by Dyson's new Hyperdymium 140k motor, the PencilVac introduces a linear dust separation system, hygienic syringe-style bin ejection, and app connectivity. It is designed for ultra-light, versatile cleaning with fade-free suction and dual green laser illumination.

Upgraded V8 Cyclone and New V16 Piston Animal

Dyson also announced a refreshed version of its popular V8 cordless vacuum. The Dyson V8 Cyclone offers 30% more suction power, 50% longer run time, and a triggerless power button for ease of use. A self-emptying dock will debut in 2026.

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal pushes performance further with 315 air watts of suction, advanced All Floor Cones Sense technology, and a CleanCompaktor bin capable of holding up to 30 days of compressed dust. The upgraded Submarine 2.0 wet roller head allows the V16 to double as a wet cleaner, with automatic switching between dry and wet modes.

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene

Targeting hygiene concerns, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet and dry cleaner eliminates reliance on traditional filters, instead isolating dirty water and debris within the cleaner head. At just 3.7kg, it offers a lightweight yet powerful solution for streak-free hard floor cleaning.

AI-Powered Robot: Dyson Spot+Scrub

The Dyson Spot+Scrub AI robot vacuum combines wet and dry cleaning with advanced AI stain detection and adaptive cleaning behavior. Its navigation system identifies and avoids nearly 200 objects, while repeatedly tackling stains until they are removed. The MyDyson app provides cleaning maps and targeted control.

HushJet Purifier and Cool CF1 Fan

Dyson broadened its air purification portfolio with the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact, a small-format purifier that delivers high airflow at ultra-quiet levels—just 24 dB in sleep mode. It uses Dyson's new HushJet nozzle technology and captures 99.97% of pollutants.

The company also relaunched its bladeless fan in the form of the Dyson Cool CF1, which adds app connectivity, energy-efficient operation, and enhanced oscillation.

Dyson Hot+Cool HF1

The Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat fan heater delivers faster heating, quieter operation, and connected controls via the MyDyson app. It can maintain room temperatures with greater energy efficiency.

Supersonic r and Airwrap Co-anda 2x

Dyson also upgraded its hair care portfolio. The Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer is smaller, lighter, and more powerful than previous models, with RFID-enabled intelligent attachments and laminar flow for precision styling.

Meanwhile, the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler introduces a new Hyperdymium 2 motor, delivering double the air pressure for easier styling. It supports six functions—drying, curling, waving, straightening, smoothing, and volumising—without heat damage.

Dyson Omega Nourishing Range

In a first for the company, Dyson launched the Dyson Omega Nourishing Range, blending 13 years of agricultural expertise with hair science. Using omega-rich oils sourced partly from Dyson's own farms, the range includes a hydrating hair oil and a leave-in conditioning spray aimed at tackling dryness, frizz, and tangling.