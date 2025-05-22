Dyson unveils its slimmest vacuum yet — The 38mm PencilVac: See India launch details

Dyson is back in the news with the launch of what it claims to be the world's slimmest vacuum cleaner—the PencilVac, measuring just 38mm in diameter. The device was unveiled at a global event in Japan today, with availability in other markets, including India, expected to be announced at a later date.

The PencilVac introduces a number of new design elements, most notably a conical brush bar system designed to tackle one of the most persistent challenges in home cleaning: long hair getting tangled in the brush head. Dyson says the new Fluffycones system, made up of four rotating cones, actively ejects hair as it's picked up, reducing the need for manual cleaning of the brush bar.

To make the slim profile functional, Dyson developed a new motor called the Hyperdymium 140k, which it says is its smallest and fastest yet, spinning at 140,000 RPM. The motor fits inside the 38mm vacuum handle, including a new linear dust separation system. According to Dyson, the vacuum can capture 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Despite its small size, the vacuum includes features typical of larger devices: a hygienic bin-ejection system, a removable battery offering up to 60 minutes of runtime, and support for app connectivity via the MyDyson platform, which provides maintenance tips and performance tracking.

The cleaner head, which uses two brush bars rotating in opposite directions, is designed to clean in both forward and reverse motion. The head also includes laser-like lighting in both directions to help users see fine dust. Dyson says the floating design of the cleaner head, along with its edge-protruding brush cones, enables more complete cleaning along walls and skirting boards—areas where dirt often accumulates.

The PencilVac weighs 1.8kg, and due to its slim form factor, can clean under furniture with a clearance as low as 95mm. It also comes with new attachments, including a rotating crevice tool for awkward spaces and a hair screw tool for upholstery.

This is also Dyson's first cordless vacuum with built-in smart connectivity, allowing users to access device information and filter maintenance alerts through the app. An LCD screen on the vacuum displays power levels and battery status during use.

Availability in India

While the PencilVac has gone on sale in Japan, Dyson said it would announce rollout timelines for the Indian market closer to local availability. Pricing details for global markets, including India, have not been disclosed as of now.