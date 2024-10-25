Dyson, known for its home consumer products, has added another product to its vast portfolio in India. The "most powerful corded vacuum cleaner" was launched on Friday and it is called the Dyson Big Ball. This new product offers a range of advanced features designed to make cleaning more efficient and less strenuous. But the best part about the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is its standout self-righting feature.

Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners that remain toppled when knocked over, the Dyson Big Ball automatically picks itself up. Spooky? I'd say convenient and filmy (Jhukega nai sala). This feature ensures a hassle-free cleaning, especially when navigating around furniture or tight spaces, allowing users to clean without interruptions.

The vacuum cleaner also boasts a powerful suction capability, delivering 205 AW of suction power, thanks to its two-tiered Radial Root Cyclone Technology. This system generates maximum airflow and captures even the finest dust and dirt particles, ensuring a deep clean across every surface.

The powerful suction, coupled with a large 1.6L bin and a long 22-foot cord, allows the Dyson Big Ball to reach every surface in your house for whole-home deep cleaning. The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is also equipped with a 360° articulation wand, giving users complete control as they clean. This enhanced mobility makes it easier to reach difficult corners, high places, and other tricky spots while maintaining greater precision in movement.

The vacuum cleaner also features a carbon fibre turbine cleaner head specifically engineered for optimal performance on all floor types. In addition to these features, the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner comes with a range of additional tools, including a combi tool, mattress tool, and a convenient tool holder for easy access and storage. The mattress tool is designed to effectively remove hair and dirt from bedding, stairs, and upholstery.

Pricing and service

Dyson Big Ball doesn't require any filter maintenance, so no more of that washing or replacing any dirty filters as in the case of other wireless vacuum cleaners. It also doesn't lose any suction during your cleaning routine. The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is available for purchase at Dyson online store and its Demo stores across India at Rs 29,900. It comes with a 5-year warranty, including 2-year accidental damage protection.