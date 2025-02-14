Traditional methods like brooming and mopping have long been considered sufficient for maintaining cleanliness. However, recent studies have revealed a surprising truth: these methods can sometimes spread contaminants instead of eliminating them. This revelation has led to a shift in the cleaning industry, with advanced floor-cleaning technologies such as wet floor cleaners emerging as a more thorough solution.

Speaking to International Business Times, Sallahuddin Mashkuri, Sr. Design Manager, Dyson, said the traditional cleaning methods, such as brooming and mopping, often fail to achieve true hygiene. Brooming merely pushes dust and debris around, leaving microscopic particles and allergens in its wake. Mopping, while addressing some wet spills, spreads the dirty and contaminated water across the floor. Moreover, traditional mopping is labor-intensive, leading to inconsistent results. Together, brooming and mopping create a cycle where dirt is moved around instead of being removed completely.

In contrast, wet floor cleaners revolutionize hard floor maintenance by tackling both wet and dry debris in one go. Unlike mopping, modern wet cleaners use clean water throughout the cleaning process. They clean stains, liquids, and viscous material in ways that traditional methods of cleaning alone cannot.

Rise of wet floor cleaners

Machines like the Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner effectively wash hard floors with clean water from start to finish, eliminating the need to dunk a mop back into dirty water or spread dirt around. The Dyson WashG1 offers dual-action cleaning, removing wet and dry dirt in one go. Instead of using suction power to vacuum wet and dry messes, the WashG1 uses two highly absorbent motorized rollers to powerfully remove spills, debris, hair, and dried-on stains.

Its innovative system automatically separates debris from dirty water for hygienic, no-touch disposal. The machine also features separate tanks for clean and dirty water, ensuring that clean water is added to your floors from start to finish. Wet hard floor cleaners offer a modern and efficient alternative to traditional mopping, providing controlled hydration and versatile functionality. These machines feature water reservoirs and adjustable cleaning and hydration modes, allowing owners to select the level of hydration required based on debris type, flooring, or personal preference.

This enables precise water application to tackle everything from light spills to stubborn stains. The Dyson WashG1 also offers self-cleaning while charging. In just 140 seconds, the WashG1 self-clean cycle flushes the whole system with clean water, preventing the build-up of dirt. Once done, all you need to do is empty the dirty water tank to make it ready for next time.

While traditional cleaning tools may seem cost-effective initially, the recurring expense of mop replacements and the physical toll of manual labour add up over time.

With enhanced efficiency, hygiene, and time-saving benefits, wet floor cleaners are increasingly preferred by those seeking advanced cleaning solutions. Switching to a wet floor cleaner like the Dyson WashG1 transforms floor cleaning into a more efficient, hygienic, and less labour-intensive task.