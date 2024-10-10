Dyson, a global leader in home appliances, has unveiled its first dedicated cord-free wet floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1, in India. This product is engineered for hygienic cleaning and maintenance, tackling both wet and dry debris in one go. The Dyson WashG1 is equipped with a 1-litre clean-water tank and employs a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies for thorough debris removal. This ensures hygienic maintenance and can cover an area of up to 3,100 square feet on a single charge.

The device features highly absorbent, counter-rotating rollers that utilize a pulse-modulated pump to distribute water evenly across 26 hydration points. The microfiber rollers, consisting of 64,800 filaments per cm², effectively absorb liquid spills while capturing dry dirt, debris, and hair.

Charlie Park, Vice President of Dyson Home Engineering at Dyson, explained the importance of wet cleaning, "Most of us vacuum our homes regularly. But whilst wet cleaning is considered a necessary chore globally, many of us don't know why we do it beyond the vague notion of hygiene. In fact, cleaning with water is essential to rehydrate and remove tough, dried-on stains."

Dyson's advanced separation technology

The Dyson WashG1 uses advanced separation technology to keep debris and dirty water separate for easy disposal. Durable plates extract dirty water from the rollers, while nylon-bristled brush bars flick dirt into a removable debris tray, featuring a 500-micron mesh to filter out large debris. This waste is stored in a 0.8-liter tank for hygienic disposal. For maintenance, the WashG1 is designed without sharp internal edges, reducing the chance of grime buildup. Its large water tank openings facilitate easy cleaning, while the self-cleaning mode saturates the rollers with clean water after use, preparing the machine for its next operation.

The device also provides customized hydration control, allowing users to adjust levels based on the type of debris and flooring. Stain removal performance is dependent on the correlation of hydration of the floor and agitation applied.

"We've engineered our machine to allow owners full control, enabling them to deep clean their homes effectively," says Charlie Park.

The Dyson WashG1 is available at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores across India for Rs 64,900. It comes with a 2-year warranty and accidental damage protection.