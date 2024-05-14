Dyson has unveiled its latest floorcare technology, once again bringing a new way to enhance home cleaning routines. Dyson WashG1 is designed to tackle both wet and dry debris in one go, delivering a hygienic clean on hard floors, even across large spaces. Addressing a major challenge of wireless vacuum cleaner, the WashG1 comes with a 1-liter clean-water tank capable of covering flooring up to 290m². The machine combines hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to automatically separate and remove wet and dry debris for a more hygienic cleaning experience.

Speaking about the new product, Charlie Park, Vice President of Dyson Home Engineering at Dyson, emphasized the significance of the WashG1's development, stating, "Most of us vacuum our homes regularly. But whilst wet cleaning is considered a necessary chore globally, many of us don't know why we do it beyond the vague notion of hygiene."

Park further explained that the WashG1 is Dyson's response to the unfulfilled expectations surrounding traditional wet floor cleaning methods.

WashG1's notable features

Dyson WashG1 features highly absorbent, counter-rotating rollers equipped with a pulse-modulated pump that evenly distributes water across 26 hydration points. Each roller, made of a microfiber with 64,800 filaments per cm², absorbs liquid spills while effectively trapping dry dirt, debris, and hair.

Dyson's unique separation technology ensures hygienic maintenance by dividing debris and dirty water at the source, with no-touch disposal facilitated by extraction plates and removable debris trays.

Additionally, the WashG1 offers customized hydration control, allowing users to select the level of hydration based on debris type, flooring, or personal preference. The machine also features edge-to-edge cleaning capabilities and optimized maneuverability for thorough cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.

Looking at the design fo the WashG1, it looks a lot comfortable than Dyson's own V12s Detect Slim Submarine. By putting the weight at the bottom and no mechanism, except for the controls at the handle, users can easily handle the WashG1, even while reaching tricky spots.

With its advanced technology and user-friendly design, the Dyson WashG1 is a remarkable product for homeowners, offering a convenient and hygienic solution for maintaining clean and pristine hard floors.

Dyson hasn't revealed WashG1's pricing for India, but we're told an official launch is expected soon.