In a major stride towards cleaner and healthier homes, global consumer electronics giant Dyson launched its highly anticipated all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, in India on Thursday. The cutting-edge cleaning appliance is set to revolutionize floorcare with its innovative features and multifunctional capabilities.

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine is now available for purchase on the company's official website and at their demo stores across the country, priced at Rs 62,900.

In a statement regarding the launch, Charlie Park, the Vice President of Floorcare R&D at Dyson, highlighted the significance of this new product in their commitment to enhancing everyday lives.

"Existing wet cleaning formats are commonly met with owner frustrations; largely around manoeuvrability, maintenance and pick up performance. Our solution solves these challenges and provides users with a multifunctional, compact yet powerful vacuum that takes deep cleaning to the next level," he said.

"The launch of our first all-in-one wet-and-dry machine is an important step in Dyson's commitment to improve everyday lives, and create cleaner, healthier homes. For the first time, we're combining our dust illumination and sensing technologies, anti-tangle for soft furnishings and carpets alongside our new wet roller head to wash hard floors," Park added.

Meet Dyson Submarine

One of the standout features of the Dyson Submarine is its advanced wet roller head, which is engineered to effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris such as food crumbs. Using a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies, the wet roller head achieves a 'clean floor finish' without oversaturating. The engineers at Dyson have designed an eight-point hydration system, ensuring even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller. With eight evenly spaced water jets, the roller releases precisely 18ml of water every minute, ensuring floors are washed evenly and without leaving excess wetness.

Moreover, the vacuum cleaner comes equipped with Dyson's motor-driven Hair screw tool, designed to pick up long hair and pet hair with ease. The tool's conical brush and angled bristles prevent hair from wrapping around the brush bar, making it ideal for deep cleaning and removing dust from hard-to-reach areas like mattresses and sofas.

Dyson's focus on cleaner air is evident in the advanced filtration system incorporated in the V12s Detect Slim Submarine. This system captures an impressive 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air back into the environment. Additionally, the Acoustic Dust Sensing technology provides real-time scientific proof of a deep clean, counting and measuring microscopic dust particles with a piezo sensor and automatically adjusting suction power based on floor types and dust amounts.

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine is set to redefine cleaning standards, offering a multifunctional and versatile solution to remove dust, spills, and stains efficiently. With its combination of cutting-edge features and engineering excellence, Dyson's latest offering is sure to be a game-changer in the world of floorcare.