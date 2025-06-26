Dyson Global Wet Cleaning Study 2025 has revealed a fascinating paradox within Indian households: a cultural dedication to cleanliness that may not be as effective as intended.

Despite the widespread practice of daily floor cleaning, traditional methods such as mops, buckets, and cloths might be spreading dirt and bacteria rather than eliminating them. This revelation challenges the conventional wisdom that frequent cleaning leads to a more hygienic homes.

In India, nearly half of the population engages in daily floor cleaning, a frequency that is more than double the global average. However, the study highlights that this commitment does not necessarily lead to effective cleaning. Traditional tools, while popular, often fall short in removing dirt and bacteria, potentially making homes less hygienic. The study identifies several challenges associated with these methods, including the use of dirty water, which is not changed after cleaning each room, leading to the spread of germs.

The physical demands of traditional cleaning are also significant, with many finding the process tiring and uncomfortable. Additionally, stubborn stains and slippery floors are common issues, with a significant portion of respondents expressing concerns about these challenges. The study suggests that traditional cleaning tools are not designed to tackle the unique mix of dust, stains, and spills found in Indian homes, highlighting the need for more efficient solutions.

The inefficiency of traditional cleaning methods is further underscored by the fact that only a third of Indians find cloths or sponges effective for cleaning hard floors. Common tools struggle to pick up larger debris, necessitating separate brooming and mopping steps, which doubles the cleaning time for busy urban households. Despite these challenges, awareness of modern wet cleaning machines remains low in India, with adoption rates still minimal.

The study indicates a clear demand for easy maintenance, durable build, effortless emptying, and machines capable of handling tough messes and stains. In response to these challenges, Dyson introduced the Dyson WashG1, a dedicated wet floor cleaner engineered to deliver a hygienic, barefoot clean. This device combines hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to tackle both wet and dry debris in a single pass.

Dyson WashG1 features two counter-rotating, highly absorbent microfiber rollers that clean on all sides, delivering a faster and more thorough deep clean. The machine removes stains in 30% fewer passes and enables floors to dry up to 80% faster compared to traditional mopping. With built-in self-cleaning mode, the machine prepares itself for the next use by flushing the entire system with clean water.

Alternatively, there's a Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine that offers a multifunctional and versatile way to remove dust, spills, and debris. This wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner combines Dyson's dust illumination, powerful suction, and anti-tangle technology with the Dyson Submarine wet roller head to efficiently tackle spills and tough stains. It is powered by the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, which delivers powerful suction.

Future of Cleaning in India

As India continues to urbanize and modernize, the demand for efficient and hygienic cleaning solutions is expected to grow. The Dyson Global Wet Cleaning Study 2025 highlights the need for increased awareness and adoption of modern cleaning technologies in Indian households. With products like the Dyson WashG1 and Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, Indian consumers now have access to advanced cleaning solutions that address the limitations of traditional methods.

