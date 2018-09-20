Newly-elected DU student union president Ankiv Baisoya can't remember his courses at Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

In an interesting turn of events, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) wrote to Delhi University demanding action against Baisoya, a student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Congress-backed party claimed that Baisoya's degree certificate was fake.

According to Hindustan Times, Baisoya, the new student body president, had said, "I studied many subjects including English but I do not remember the other subjects."

Baisoya blamed NSUI for 'spreading propaganda'. "The NSUI is trying every tactic against me after losing the DUSU polls. I was very much a student at Thiruvalluvar University between 2013 and 2016."

NSUI has requested Delhi University's vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to look into the matter and act accordingly.

V Peruvalluthi, the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University, had claimed the certificates sent by NSUI to the university is fake. He said, "We have examined the copy of that degree certificate. It is obviously a fake one," reports Hindustan Times.

Monica Arora, a spokesperson for ABVP, has contacted the Thiruvalluvar University regarding the verification of the certificates.

During the university elections, RSS-affiliated ABVP won the posts of the president, vice-president and joint secretary while the Congress-backed NSUI won the post of treasurer.