Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students in Kutch, Gujarat blackened the face of a professor who heads the science department. The professor also heads an election-related committee. The students accused the professor of rigging senate elections' result. Police have registered an FIR against accused students.

