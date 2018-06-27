Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students in Kutch, Gujarat blackened the face of a professor who heads the science department. The professor also heads an election-related committee. The students accused the professor of rigging senate elections' result. Police have registered an FIR against accused students.
Watch: ABVP activists blacken professor's face
Activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of BJP, blackened the face of a professor who heads science department in a Kutch university.
Suggested Articles