Bollywood celebs soaked themselves in the spirit of Durga puja festivities. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen and many other B'town celebs visited pandals to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. However, there are some moments which would remain the highlight of Durga Puja 2024. Let's take a look.

Kajol pinching Ajay Devgn: Kajol turned into every bit of a desi wife as she pinched Ajay Devgn to hold her while getting clicked by paps. Ajay, who made a rare appearance this year for the festivities, was holding Yug and clicked by paps when Kajol cutely pinched him to remind him to hold her as well.

Rani bonding with Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor made heads turn with his dapper entry into puja pandal. He sought blessings from Goddess Durga and was seen bonding with Rani Mukerji.

Bipasha and Karan with daughter Devi: One of the cutest star kids, Devi also attended pujo festivities this year. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's little girl made everyone go awww with her cute traditional look.

Jaya Bachchan's tight hug to Kajol, Rani: Jaya Bachchan seemed to be in a happy mood as she posed with Kajol but not before giving her a warm, tight hug. K3G sequel anyone?

Kajol's playtime with Vatsal's son: Kajol couldn't get enough of Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta's son. "Pujo vibes... first day feels," she wrote sharing pictures with their cute little son.