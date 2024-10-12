Durga Puja 2024
Durga Puja 2024Instagram

Bollywood celebs soaked themselves in the spirit of Durga puja festivities. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen and many other B'town celebs visited pandals to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. However, there are some moments which would remain the highlight of Durga Puja 2024. Let's take a look.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Yug at durga puja pandal
Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Yug at durga puja pandalInstagram/Viral Bhayani

Kajol pinching Ajay Devgn: Kajol turned into every bit of a desi wife as she pinched Ajay Devgn to hold her while getting clicked by paps. Ajay, who made a rare appearance this year for the festivities, was holding Yug and clicked by paps when Kajol cutely pinched him to remind him to hold her as well.

Rani Mukerji hugs and kisses Ranbir Kapoor as they perform puja at Durga pandal in Mumbai [Watch]
Rani Mukerji hugs and kisses Ranbir Kapoor as they perform puja at Durga pandal in Mumbai [Watch]Instagram

Rani bonding with Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor made heads turn with his dapper entry into puja pandal. He sought blessings from Goddess Durga and was seen bonding with Rani Mukerji.

Bipasha, Karan with Devi
Bipasha, Karan with DeviInstagram

Bipasha and Karan with daughter Devi: One of the cutest star kids, Devi also attended pujo festivities this year. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's little girl made everyone go awww with her cute traditional look.

'Never seen Jaya laughing with Aishwarya': Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Rani Mukerji hug, kiss, bond with each other at Durga Puja pandal [Reactions]
'Never seen Jaya laughing with Aishwarya': Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Rani Mukerji hug, kiss, bond with each other at Durga Puja pandal [Reactions]Instagram
'She's taking from being rude from Jaya': Kajol gets irritated, angry at a man in a pandal for whistling; greets Jaya Bachchan with a kiss, hug [Reactions]
'She's taking from being rude from Jaya': Kajol gets irritated, angry at a man in a pandal for whistling; greets Jaya Bachchan with a kiss, hug [Reactions]Instagram

Jaya Bachchan's tight hug to Kajol, Rani: Jaya Bachchan seemed to be in a happy mood as she posed with Kajol but not before giving her a warm, tight hug. K3G sequel anyone?

Kajol plays with Vatsal's son
Kajol plays with Vatsal's sonInstagram

Kajol's playtime with Vatsal's son: Kajol couldn't get enough of Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta's son. "Pujo vibes... first day feels," she wrote sharing pictures with their cute little son.