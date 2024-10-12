Ajay Devgn made a rare appearance at the Durga puja pandal this year. While celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu are a common sight at the pujo pandals, it was a refreshing change to see the Singham Again actor visiting pandals this time.

Kajol's action

Ajay Devgn looked dapper in a kurta pyajama. He was accompanied by wife Kajol and son, Yug. The trio posed for photo-ops and it was here that a little, cute act by Kajol raised eyebrows. While the three were posing, Kajol was holding onto Ajay, who was holding Yug. The Do Patti actress then pinched the actor to make him hold her too for the picture.

Social media notices

While she might have done it cutely, this didn't go unnoticed by anyone on social media. And the reactions are hilarious to extreme. Let's take a look. "Typical biwi things," wrote a user. "All man are same with wife," another user wrote. "Husband and wife's thing, it's common in relationships, after a fight seen," a fan commented. "Ajay doesn't like Kajol anymore," another person commented. "She's new jaya bacchan in town so please don't mind her," read a comment.

"This man is not good with his wife. she is pinching to save him frm trolling that he doesnt care for his wife," read another comment. "How does he put up with that," a social media user commented. "She's a better villain than Arjun Kapoor," another social media user opined.

"Wife being wife and husband being husband", "As I said it's all show off, she didn't have to shout at the media yesterday with her big mouth ...you need to believe in god and show respect and not shout at an event ...you could say politely at a Pooja function", "she has become so irritating over the years" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.