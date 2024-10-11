Devotes are soaked in the festive fervour of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations in full swing across India. On the eighth day of Navratri namely Durga Asthami, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan were seen seeking blessings from Mata Durga at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai.

Jaya and Kajol met at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, which is managed by Kajol, Rani Mukerji and their families. The cousins welcome the Durga idol annually and host their family and friends at the pandal. A number of other celebrities visit the pandal each year. Among the regulars are Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Tanisha Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh.

Fans were in awe seeing the reunion of Jaya Bachchan and Kajol as they hugged and kissed each other at the pandal. Jaya and Kajol have worked together in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Several videos and pictures of Kajol and Jaya bonding have surfaced on social media

Kajol looked stunning in a pink floral saree, while Jaya Bachchan wore a yellow drape. The duo greeted each other with a warm hug and Jaya kissed Kajol's cheek.

However, Kajol was miffed by a man at the pandal who kept whistling. She got annoyed and irritated. She even yelled at a person who was whistling. Kajol was caught on camera, closing her ears as the pandal man whistled.

Another video shows Kajol insisting the ladies and crowd at the pandal move aside, especially those who have done their puja and performed the rituals. She said that other ladies were waiting in line for their chance.

A section of ladies said they hadn't had a chance to perform puja. To this Kajol said, "Jhoot Bolna mana hai.."( You can't lie).

'She's taking from being rude from Jaya': Kajol gets irritated, angry at a man in a pandal for whistling; greets Jaya Bachchan with a kiss, and hug [Reactions]

Netizens had mixed reactions to Kajol yelling and getting irritated over a man who whistled at the pandal. Some were of the view that she was taking tips from Jaya Bachchan for being rude and nasty. some said that she was just being herself.

A user wrote, "Kajol is the second version of Jaya Bachan ji."

Another mentioned, "Two irritated women in one frame.

The third one said, Jaya is giving tips on how to be rude."