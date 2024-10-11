Rani Mukerji is a delight to observe every year during her Durga Pujo pandal hopping. The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress makes the most of pujo festivities and soaks herself in the spirit of the festival. Just like every year, Rani arrived at Durga puja pandal to seek blessings. She looked gorgeous in a beautiful blue saree and was seen playing around with a little girl.

Is that Adira?

From making sure the little girl doesn't get left behind to giving her aarti; Rani was every bit like a mother to the pretty princess. Many on social media were quick to ask if that was Rani and Aditya Chopra's daughter – Adira. But, the truth is, that's not Adira. The little girl is the daughter of Rani's friend and she enjoyed spending time, playing with the girl.

Rani on keeping Adira hidden from paparazzi

When it comes to her daughter, Rani and Aditya have always been very protective of her. No one from the paparazzi or the media world has ever seen how Rani's daughter looks. "No, super power. I just very sweetly tell them (paps), please don't take baby's photos and they don't. They are very sweet. And they have been like this right from the very beginning. Because they know Adi is a is a private person, I'm a private person," she had once told Kareena Kapoor on her chat show.

"For me it was very important for Adira to have a normal upbringing in school. Because already there is so much attention that a child normally gets, when you are a child of famous parents. It was important for me to make Adira realise she isn't special who she is born to. She has to make herself special with what she would do in life," she further added.