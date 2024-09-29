It was a moment straight out of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Chalte Chalte as Shah Rukh Khan helped Rani Mukerji with her pallu at the IIFA. Shah Rukh Khan dominated IIFA 2024 and with the year it has been for him, rightly so! From co-anchoring, dancing, winning to giving everyone goosebumps with his win; SRK was written all over IIFA.

While Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan, Rani Mukerji lifted the trophy for the Best Actress. Mrs Mukerji's phenomenal acting in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway helped her clinch the coveted trophy. And as Rani walked towards the mic, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't help but notice her saree's pallu. He quickly held it in his hands and followed Rani as she walked towards the mic.

Social media reactions

As the diva reached the mic, SRK nicely kept the pallu down. The sweet gesture and cute exchange between one of the hit pairs has got everyone's attention on social media.

"How does sharukh notice these small things in every function? Green flag," wrote a user.

"SRK-Kajol n SRK-Rani are evergreen couple of Indian Cinema," another user commented.

"Rani and Shahrukh look good together, hope they do a movie together soon," a social media user commented.

"Reunion of SRK and Rani at Iifa," another social media user dropped wrote.

"Nostalgia at its peak. SRK and Rani Mukerji must work together again. Both look great and are the top of their respective games. And such blazing chemistry, my goodness! Deepika, Anushka who?" read a comment. "A true gentleman by all means," another comment read. "The reason why he is the last of the stars ....!!!" one more of the comments read.

"Both look always loveable", "KKHH nostalgia will never fade away", "come back in movies together" were some more of the comments on their video.