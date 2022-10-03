It is that time of the year again when our Bollywood celebs revel in Durga Puja fervour and spirit. Just like every year, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were seen enjoying the festivities in true Bengali style. The top actresses were seen serving bhogs, posing for photographs and chatting with their near and dear ones at the pandals.

Who all were spotted

Sumona Chakravarti, Shrabani Mujerji, Tanishaa and Yug Devgn were also spotted enjoying the festivities. Kajol and Yug were also seen serving bhog to the devotees. The pictures and the videos of the two serving bhog had taken over the internet.

"Little Singham," many had written on social media. "That's preserving the culture and tradition," another one had opined. "True Bengali feels," another social media user had written.

Rani Mukerji's take on Durga Puja

"May Durga Maa give us more power to continue with the same enthusiasm in the coming years. After two years of cautious celebrations and staying away from doing a public event, our Pujo is back in its splendour, and our entire family is enjoying it with a lot of enthusiasm. This is a great event for all of us, and during the five days of Pujo, we are all under one roof. It is wonderful to see everyone together after two years. This year it is more fun as we are celebrating the festival in all its glory, just like old times," Rani Mukerji told TOI.

A video of Kajol breaking down during pujo celebrations last year had taken over the internet. A frail looking Tanuja was also seen visiting the pandals last year.