Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (KKK) has occupied the top position at the Chennai box office for its second consecutive weekend. The film has outperformed the new releases that include Gypsy.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal at Number 1 Position

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has earned Rs 61.97 lakh from 171 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 1.84 crore. In the first weekend, the film has earned Rs 78.56 lakh from 192 shows.

Jiiva's newly-released movie Gypsy has got an above-average opening. The movie has collected Rs 57.02 lakh from 240 shows. It has opened to fairly positive reviews. The success of the flick at the box office depend on how the audience response to the movie.

Baaghi 3

Coming to Hindi movie Baaghi 3, it has raked in 29.20 lakh from 129 shows. Previous-week release Draupathi has collected Rs 17.43 lakh from 111 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 1.16 crore.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Velvet Nagaram has earned Rs 12.25 lakh from 72 shows, Hollywood film Onward has raked in Rs 5.68 lakh from 39 shows, Oh My Kadavule has raked in Rs 4.45 crore lakh from 39 shows, while the business of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad has significantly dropped in Chennai.

Thappad has earned Rs 2.10 lakh from 6 shows to take its total tally to Rs 15.20 lakh. Hollywood movie The Invisible Man did negligible business in its second weekend. The total collection of the film in 10 stands at Rs 14.22 lakh.

This Friday, Sibiraj and Sanam Shetty's Walter, Vikram Prabhu's Asuraguru and Harish Kalyan's Dharala Prabhu are hitting the screens. The new movies are likely to take toll on the collection of existing movies in theatres as the latest flicks will snatch the many screens from previous-week's releases.