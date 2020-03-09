Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 has successfully taken its first-weekend collection beyond Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. But the movie failed to beat the three-day business record of his last film Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 3 is the third installment in the super-hit Baaghi film series. The success of the franchise, Tiger Shroff's brand and interesting promos had generated a lot of curiosity and expectations from the movie. But the film faced a big threat from Coronavirus scare and examination season, which took a toll on its opening day collection. In addition, a mixed word of mouth took its business down on Saturday.

However, the Tiger Shroff starrer braved all these threats and went on to show decent growth in its business on Sunday. Baaghi 3 has collected Rs 53.83 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend. The movie has made a decent collection in mass belts and metro cities in the domestic market.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross ₹ 50 cr in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: ₹ 53.83 cr. #India biz."

Baaghi and Baaghi 2 have become super-hits at the box office and their success had generated a massive hype for Baaghi 3. After seeing the craze, trade experts had predicted that this third installment would get a huge opening and shatter all the records of the first two installments in this series. But it has failed to smash even a single record of the second installment.

Baaghi 3 has become the third highest-grossing film in the opening weekend for Tiger Shroff after War and Baaghi 2. Here is the list of the actor's highest-grossing films in the first weekend. The figures are based on different sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the numbers are in rupees and crore.