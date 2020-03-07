After an average performance of Student Of The Year 2, Tiger Shroff has bounced back with his action-packed successful franchise Baaghi 3 which released this Friday. The movie, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, has surely struck the right chord with the audience and taken a good start at the box office.

Released across 4400 screens in India and 1100 screens overseas, Baaghi 3 yet again brought back the adrenaline rush with Tiger's high flyling maneuvers and daredevil stunts. Though the movie received mixed response from critics, audience has been loving the action that Tiger has performed in the film.

Despite being released ahead of Holi festival, Coronavirus outbreak and examination period, Baaghi 3 emerged as the biggest opener of 2020 so far beating Tanhaji (Rs 15.10 crore), Love Aaj Kal (Rs 12.40 crore), Street Dancer 3D (Rs 10.26 crore) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs 9.55 crore). The movie earned Rs 17.50 crore on Day 1 and it is Tiger Shroff's fifth film to open in double digits.

Though Baaghi 3 opened less than Baaghi 2 which had earned Rs 25.10 crore on day 1, the movie is expected to perform better in the days to come keeping its mass entertainer thing in mind.

"#CoronaVirus scare

#Pre-#Holi dull phase

#Examination period

Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri ₹ 17.50 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The lead actor Tiger Shroff, who brings the dose of high octane action sequences with the film is the youngest actor to have a successful franchise to his credit. The actor has already emerged to be the biggest box office star amongst the younger pool of actors. With a Pan-India reach, one will find a Tiger fan beyond the defines of age, place and boundaries where he is often hailed as the youngest action superstar of the nation. He is equally popular across single screens and the multiplexes- something that makes his films a hit, owing to his popularity.

The duo of Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff is a powerhouse who have done four films together- Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and now, Baaghi 3 where all the films have garnered wide appreciation as well as charted new records each time at the box office. With each film, they have increased the level of phenomenal action sequences and Baaghi 3 is the most recent power-punch.