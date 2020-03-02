Baaghi 3, the third in Tiger Shroff's action franchise, had sparked some controversy earlier this month. A dialogue in the film where Tiger Shroff commented on Syria was not well-received. This has raised certain questions on the film's content.

The cast and director of Baaghi 3 had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Among the many jokes, there was no way the comedians on the show were going to let that particular comment slide.

Tiger Shroff's controversial comment on Syria in Baaghi 3

In Baaghi 3, as Tiger sets off on a mission, this time to save his brother, he is not fighting a person or a group, he's fighting...wait for it...A country. The country in question is Syria, and the trailer shows Tiger angrily delivering dialogue that he would, "wipe the country off the map." While the dialogue is delivered with impact, the impact it created was a little different from the way the makers intended.

The audience began to question whether that dialogue was a bit insensitive and whether it was really necessary. Many took to social media to criticize the actor and the film.

Wait a minute... Tiger Shroff threats to wipe whole Syria off in Baaghi 3 trailer? Jesus. pic.twitter.com/cYfj9hD72a — gigi (@zozonki) February 7, 2020

The Baaghi 3 plotline is Tiger fighting Syria. Whattey wow plotline. pic.twitter.com/7YB0lehYSW — Priyal (@priyal) February 6, 2020

So Tiger Schroff’s Baaghi 3 is based on how one man annihilates Syria (yes, the entire fucking country) as a revenge against “jihadi” terrorists who killed his brother. So not only is the Islamophobia rampant but the movie also negates the plight of Syrians. Why is Bollywood? — insha (@besharam_clown) February 7, 2020

In an interview yesterday, Tiger Shroff though addressed all the confusion and outrage over the matter. The actor said that the line was meant to show the extent of his character's feelings towards his brother. He also said that the dialogue needed to be viewed in its right intent, "At the end of the day, it's just a film. The intent was just to show if anything happens to my brother... The characters are so much in love with each other, there is so much bromance, that this boy will do anything for his brother, go to any extent if something happens to him. So I think it was just in an outburst to express his emotions."

In the group interview, Riteish also added that if the same situations ere to arise in another person's life they would feel the same way. The debate clearly continues.

Kiku Sharda makes light of the controversy with a hilarious joke

The trio starring in Baaghi 3- Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh along with director Ahmed Khan had appeared on Kapil Sharma's show to promote the film before its release. The show is known to put actors on the spot with jokes and gags. A segment of the show involves a conversation with Accha Yadav played by Kiku Sharda.

This time the comedian took the trio for a ride with jokes on them and the film, amidst all the humour he smoothly worked in a joke on Syria. When he gets a call from his niece who supposedly asks Yadav to ask Tiger a question related to drawing a world map. He asks the unassuming actor, "My niece is giving her exam, and in the exam, she needs to make a world map, so she's asking if Syria's still there?" The actor is left with no option but to laugh. The joke made Riteish stand up and give Sharda a hug. Watch the comedy below: