Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is popularly known as a firebrand in Tamil cinema, is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Velvet Nagaram. Varalaxmi is a very frank person and someone who never shies away in saying what comes to her mouth.

In one of the recent interviews she has given, as a part of film's promotion, Varalaxmi was asked about the tweet posted by Rayane, Radhika's daughter, where she wrote that Sarathkumar is blessed having four children and an amazing grandson who loves him more than life.

'People say Radhika is my mom, but now she is not'

"Rayane is a strong girl and she knows how to handle herself. People say Radhika is my mom, but now she is not. She is my father's second wife and I am happy they are working things out. I mean, people ask me why I reply addressing her as 'aunt' in my tweets.

Each one of us will have an only mother and my mother. My mother in my mother. Radhika will also be an aunt to me. I don't hate her and in fact I share a good rapport with her," said the Sarkar actress.

PR Handout

Adding more about Rayane, Varalaxmi said, "Even Rayane has got a different father. But my dad has been an extremely good father to her and has been part of all the marriage rituals and has done everything perfectly. People keep saying something or the other and we have to move on."

Body shaming is something actresses in the industry face almost every time they need to sign for a film. Varaklaxmi calls it a constant battle for women and said she has stopped caring at what others say. "When you are fat, they call you fat and when you lose weight, they call us thin. Khushbu and Namitha have temples here. So I am not bothered by what others say," she added.

Raising her voice once again on casting couch, Varalaxmi said it is a personal choice and that the actress to faces it should be the one to say no. She said, "If one wants a faster route for name and fame, men around her will exploit her. If you choose to say no, as I did, they will at least learn to respect you and other women."