Today, the world is celebrating International Women's Day 2020. Although we should be celebrating women, god's most beautiful creature every day, we can surely begin by making this day special for all the lovely ladies around us.

Bollywood has, over the years, given us some powerful and opinionated female roles. Maybe not as many as we would like to believe, but as our cinema progress, our actresses turn from mere side props to leading actors. Movies like Thappad, Mardaani, Raazi to name few have portrayed women in strong roles.

Be it the role of a wife, a mother, a lover or a villain, actresses know how to play the chords in tune for each and every character. Gone are the days when female protagonists were used to be in the movie as mere eye candies. Heroins now can play the role of a fierce cop to badass lawyers, mafias and corporate rulers.

Over the ages, dialogues such as, 'Mai apni favourite hoon - Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Jab we met' to 'Pyaar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai. - Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain, ek baar khule toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge. - Naina (Deepika Padukone), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', have ruled over the hearts of millions of fans.

On this special occasion of International Women's Day 2020, we have compiled a list of top 10 fierce dialogues by Bollywood diva that will inspire you.

1. Mary Kom - Priyanka Chopra

"Kabhi Kisiko itna bhi mat darao ki darr hi khatam ho jaye."

2. Rajjo, Dabbang - Sonakshi Sinha

"Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahib, pyaar se lagta hai."

3. Mastani, Bajirao Mastani - Deepika Padukone

"Kiski Talwar par sar rakhon yeh bata do mujhe... Ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe."

4.Mandira Khan, My Name is Khan - Kajol

"Darne me koi burai nahi hai, bas apne darr ko itna bada mat bana do... ke tumhe aage badhne se roke."

5. Shivani Shivaji Roy, Mardaani - Rani Mukherji

"Kuch Karne ke liye kayde ki nahi iraade ki jarurrat hoti hai."

6.Abha Mathur, Jai Gangaajal- Priyanka Chopra

"Jab Khakee ke rang sahi ho na, tab use mard pehane ya aurat..tum jaise na mardo ko chutki mai uski aukaat dikha deti hai."

7. Aarti Malhotra, Mulk - Taapsee Pannu

"Ek mulk kagaz pe naksho ki lakeeron se nahi badhta, mulk badhta hai rang se, bhasha se, dharam se, zaat se."

8. Noor- Sonakshi Sinha

"Asli bahadur woh nahi hote joh camera ke peeche sawaal poochte hai. Asli bahaduri woh dikhate hai joh camera ke samne aakar sach bolne ki himmat rakhte hai."

9. Gitanjali, Baadshaho- Ileana D'Cruz

"History is always written about men but not always made by them."

10. Shashi Godbole, English Vinglish- Sridevi

"Mard khana banaye toh kala hai, aurat banaye toh uska farz hai."

This list is not enough to compile all the powerful dialogues that have been delivered by the strong female protagonists but it cannot be denied that each one of them can inspire you, motivate you or make you fall in love all over again.