Dulquer Salmaan, the stylish hunk of Mollywood may soon share screen space with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, unofficial reports say.

A recent report published in Sify.com claimed that the makers of 'Indian 2' have apparently approached Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Agarwal to play prominent roles in this movie.

'Indian 2' is directed by Shankar, and it will be a sequel to 1996 blockbuster 'Indian'. Just like its prequel, 'Indian 2' will also feature the fight of Senapathy against the corruption prevailing in the society. In the prequel, Kamal Haasan did dual roles; Senapathy and Chandra Bose, Senapathy's son who had some grey shades in his character. In his fight to serve justice, Senapathy kills his son who is corrupt and later flees to a foreign country.

As per reports, 'Indian 2' will mark the return of Senapathy to his homeland, and he will once again start his fight against corruption. Social media users believe that Dulquer Salmaan's character in 'Indian 2' will have some grey shades, just like the Kamal Haasan's son character in the prequel.

An official confirmation regarding Dulquer's involvement in this movie is expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

Shankar is expected to begin the pre-production works of 'Indian 2' after the release of '2.0', the much-anticipated sequel to 'Enthiran'. '2.0' stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, while the character of the antagonist is played by Akshay Kumar. The trailer of '2.0' was released a few days back to overwhelmingly positive reviews, and it has already racked up 10 million views on YouTube.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the works of the Bollywood film 'The Zoya Factor' and the Mollywood flick 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha'. It has been also reported that Dulquer will play the lead role in a film based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kuruppu.