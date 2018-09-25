Rana Daggubati, the South Indian superstar has confessed that the 'Bangalore Days' Tamil remake was a wrong decision. In a recent interview with IANS, the actor revealed that he signed the Tamil remake just because he was greedy to portray the character of Fahadh Faasil.

''Bangalore Days, I was part of its Tamil remake. The film did terribly. I wish we had not remade such a beautiful movie. Actually, I was just greedy to play the role of actor Fahadh in the original film," said Rana Daggubati.

The Tamil remake of 'Bangalore Days' titled 'Bangalore Naatkal' was directed by Bhaskar, and it hit the theatres in February 2016. However, the film failed to impress critics and audiences alike, and finally, it ended up as a disaster at the box-office.

During the talk, Rana Daggubati also lauded Dulquer Salmaan for progressing steadily in his career. The 'Baahubali' star appreciated Dulquer for the progress he is making with cinema, and also added that he wishes to do something with the 'CIA' actor in the near future.

"Dulquer Salmaan is a very fine actor and a good friend of mine. I am very happy with the kind of progress he is making with cinema. I would love to do something with him in the future," added Rana.

Rana Daggubati is now awaiting the release of his long-anticipated Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Madai Thiranthu'. Even though the shooting of the film began in 2016, the film has not hit the theatres yet due to the extensive post-production works.

In 'Madai Thiranthu', Rana Daggubati has apparently played the character of a soldier who works for the Subhash Chandra Bose led army 'Azad Hind Fauj' in 1945. This Satyasiva directorial features Regina Cassandra in the role of female lead, while the supporting star cast includes, Sathyaraj, Nasser, and Kay Kay Menon.