Ducati had made a triumphant return at the 96th edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on Sunday (June 24). With Carlin Dunne astride the 2018 Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, Ducati reclaimed the heavyweight title from last year's winner - KTM. To celebrate the success, the company has launched the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition in India at Rs 21.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

It needs to be noted that the Italian premium bikemaker had launched the new Multistrada 1260 in India on June 19. Ducati India priced the standard version at Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.06 lakh for the S version (ex-showroom) while the Pikes Peak edition wasn't available then.

The Multistrada Pikes Peak Edition has been priced Rs 5.43 lakh premium than the standard Multistrada 1260 and Rs 3.36 lakh more expensive than the Multistrada 1260 S in India. For the extra sum, Ducati offers an array of updates.

In addition to the S version, the new Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is equipped with the Ducati Performance by Termignoni approved exhaust system and Ohlins top range suspensions. The Pikes Peak edition also boasts off carbon fibre windscreen, front mudguard, air intake covers, carbon hands-free cover. The wheels on the Pikes Peak edition are forged aluminium.

The use of carbon fibre and aluminium makes the Multistrada Pikes Peak edition the lightest among the three variants at a kerb weight of 229kg. The Multistrada 1260 standard and 1260 S variants weigh 232kg and 235kg, respectively.

The powerhouse has no changes. The entire Multistrada 1260 range is powered by a 1,262 cc, DVT Testastretta engine also powers Ducati XDiavel and develops 158hp at 9,500rpm and 129.5Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and the Pikes Peak version features Ducati Quick Shifter system.

Ducati says it will bring only limited numbers of the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition units in India and the deliveries will begin in July.