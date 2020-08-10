In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old Delhi Police Head Constable posted with a Prakhar vehicle died after a speeding car hit their patrolling vehicle near Khalsa College in North Delhi's Maurice Nagar on Monday, August 10.

Another constable was also injured in the accident.

The driver of the Honda City bearing (DL 8C Y 3096) registration number, Tushar - a resident of Model Town, was found to be driving in an inebriated state.

What exactly happened on Aug 9-10 night

On the August 9-10 night at about 1.30 am, the Honda City car rammed into the Prakhar vehicle near Khalsa College. The impact was such that the Prakhar vehicle overturned and skidded for 10-15 feet.

"Head Constable Wazir Singh, 50 years, was stuck inside the vehicle, Driver Amit with the help of passersby rescued him. He was shifted to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines where he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment," said DCP North Monika Bhardwaj.

Driver of the Prakhar Constable Amit also sustained several injuries.

"In the MLC of accused smell of alcohol has been opined by doctors. A case u/s 279/337/304 (2) IPC has been registered," the officer said.

