A deceased passenger has tested positive after death in the Kozhikode plane crash on Friday night.

The passenger, one of the 18 passengers, who died in the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode, was returning to India from Dubai on the Vande Bharat repatriation mission flight on Friday night.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 people onboard overshot the runway in the heavy rainfall and tumbled 35 feet down the tabletop on which the airport is located.

Earlier reports said 17 people died but as per the latest reports on Saturday, Minister KT Jaleel said that 19 people have died now due to the plane crash as the plane skidded off the runaway as it landed on its second attempt amid heavy rain, plunged 35 feet into the valley below, and broke into two pieces.