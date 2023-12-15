The inhumane face of the administration in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was exposed on Thursday as an arrogant official of the local municipal council shamelessly demolished the cart of a fruit vendor despite the poor man's repeated pleas before the team deputed for the beautification of the town.

A video in this regard has gone viral on social in which a poor fruit vendor was seen pleading before the team of Kathua Municipal Council against demolishing his cart which was full of fruit at the time.

Instead of allowing the vendor to remove his cart in the specified area, the arrogant driver of the JCB crane of Kathua Municipal Council demolished the cart.

The fruit vendor, Sunny Kumar, a resident of ward number 6 of Kathua, is earning his livelihood by selling fruit from one place to another in Kathua town.

"I was ready to remove my cart from the area, but I was not allowed. The arrogant driver was adamant about demolishing my cart. Instead of being stationed at a particular place, I usually sell fruits on wheels by moving from one place to another," Sunny Kumar said while narrating the incident in front of the Government Medical College Kathua.

Massive protest erupt after authorities' action

The "inhumane" action of the authorities evoked a strong reaction from the locals, as people in large numbers came out in support of the poor vendor.

The locals resorted to protesting against the drive of the authorities. Locals resented the decision of the administration to destroy the meager means of a struggling vegetable seller.

"Authorities must adopt a humane approach while launching anti-encroachment and beautification drives in the town. Poor people are earning their livelihood through different means so authorities should not adopt an adamant attitude in dealing with such a situation" Pankaj Dogra, district president of Congress said.

Inquiry ordered, show cause notice served to erring driver

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, who is heading the Kathua Municipal Council, ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"We have taken serious note of the incident. An explanation has been issued to the erring driver of the JCB crane, Jatindra Singh," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kathua Municipal Council Jodh Raj told International Business Times.

"Deputy Commissioner Kathua personally met with the victim vendor, Sunny Kumar, and asked the authorities to fully compensate the vendor," he said.

The CEO further said that a three-member committee headed by Account Officer Shamsher Singh has been constituted to inquire into the incident, and the panel will submit its report within two days.

The CEO further said that Kathua Municipal Corporation has already developed a smart vending zone in the town to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Reports said that the incident took place when an anti-encroachment drive started in Kathua to make the city encroachment-free.