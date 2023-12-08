Keeping in view the recent selective attacks on unarmed off-duty cops in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Police directed all officers and other ranks to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while on leave or duty.

Recently,one Inspector and a Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives during back-to-back terror attacks in the Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Kashmir Valley.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, who lost his life in a terror attack, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Vijay Kumar said that officers and other ranks have been directed to strictly and religiously follow the SoP to avoid such attacks in future.

Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani was injured when some terrorists shot him from point-blank range with a pistol while he was playing cricket with some local boys at Eidgah in Srinagar on October 29.

The officer succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday.

On October 31, terrorists shot dead the Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Mohammad Dar at his residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The killed Head Constable was the father of seven daughters

The martyr cop was the only male person in the family as they were living separately. He, as per locals, had come to his home to check the progress of their house's construction, which was taken up by him of late.

Dar was posted in the District Police Line Srinagar where he was working as a reader to DSP DAR Srinagar.

Police had inputs about possible terror attack

The ADGP admitted that police had inputs about possible terror attacks. "We had inputs and advisory in this regard was issued to all officers and other ranks", he said.

"Sometimes mistakes happen and this time we lost a dynamic officer due to a mistake", the ADGP said but added that a fool-proof mechanism has been put in place to avoid Eidgah-like incidents in the future.

The ADGP said that fresh directions have been issued to one and all to follow SoPs while on leave or while performing their duties to avoid becoming soft targets of the terrorists.

J&K Police, NIA to jointly investigate Wani's killing

The ADGP further said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the National Investigation Agency are jointly investigating the terror attack on Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani. He further said that the police got some leads in this case.

On October 29, terrorists attacked Inspector Masoor Ahmed Wani in the Eidgah area of Srinagar while he was playing cricket.

Two days after shooting the Inspector, terrorists shot dead the Head Constable of J&K Police Ghulam Mohammad Dar on October 31 in Baramulla.

Meanwhile, in a poignant ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar, cops paid homage to Martyr Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani.

Joined by ADGP Armed SJM Geelani, ADGP L&O Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir V. K Birdi, and senior civil and police officers, cops remembered and honoured Wani's selfless sacrifice for the nation.